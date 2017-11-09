MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to advise shareholders that its exploration team is on the property mobilizing the equipment for a 2,000 metres diamond-drilling program on our Roncevaux Quartz property located in Matapedia in the Gaspe region of Quebec (September 28, 2017 PR).

In addition to the announced objective of delineating a quartz (SiO2) resource to a depth of 50 meters, the drilling program will test for potential NE and SW extensions of the quartz vein. The drill rig will then be mobilized to a white quartz vein on the southern part of the property outcropping along a small feeder stream to the nearby Roland Creek where 4 short holes where drilled and returned gold assays of 8,26 g/t Au, 0,58 g/t Au, 0,49 g/t Au and 0,34 g/t Au from unspecified core length (GM 57622 Beaulieu 1992).

Patrick Levasseur, President and COO of HPQ Silicon stated, "While delineating a quartz resource is a crucial requirement for our goal of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) during 2018, doing two 50-ton bulk samples for raw feed for metallurgical testing using the PUREVAPtm Quartz Reduction Reactors is also significant implementation of our plan to make HPQ a vertically integrated solar grade silicon metal company." Mr. Levasseur also stated, "being able to increase the scope of the program to include drilling of the Roland Creek Gold outcrop identified in 1992, could prove to be a great bonus for HPQ shareholders."

ABOUT THE RONCEVAUX QUARTZ PROPERTY

During 2014, sampling and analysis done by the company revealed the Roncevaux quartz is of exceptional purity suitable for both high purity quartz applications and as raw feed for the production of silicon metal. The corrected silicon dioxide average for the 20 samples assayed is 99.65 %, ranging from 99.37 % to 99.86 % (December 16, 2014 PR).

In March 2015, HPQ received third party validation of the potential of the material when a major Silicon Metal Producer expressed an interest in the High Purity Lump Quartz material from the Roncevaux property, after our material successfully passed their rigorous testing protocols (March 2, 2015 PR).

RONCEVAUX GOLD EXPLORATION

The Roncevaux project area was initially prospected for its gold potential. In 1992, prospector M. Beaulieu found and sampled a white quartz vein on the southern part of the property that had a thickness of about 3.60m outcropping along a small feeder stream to the nearby Roland Creek. Further work that year gave the results referred to above which forms the basis for the proposed additional drilling this year.

Mr. Benoit Violette, P. Geo is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 that supervised the preparation of the information in this news release.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified Metallurgical Grade and Solar Grade Silicon Metal producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive one step High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending). HPQ plans to generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line. The process will have a greatly decreased carbon footprint, energy footprint, and will eliminate the use of the toxic chemical reagents and by products now in use by the current solar silicon production technologies, which fundamentally date from designs made in the mid 1900's.

