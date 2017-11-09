World Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Outlook 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Phthalic Anhydride (PA): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world phthalic anhydride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for phthalic anhydride.



Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of phthalic anhydride

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing phthalic anhydride capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on phthalic anhydride manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of phthalic anhydride in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Phthalic anhydride market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World phthalic anhydride capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Capacity divided by country

- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant



3.2. World phthalic anhydride production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region

- Production by country



3.3. Phthalic anhydride consumption

- World consumption

- Consumption trends in Europe

- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

- Consumption trends in North America



3.4. Phthalic anhydride global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Phthalic anhydride prices in the world market



4. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS



Each country section comprises the following parts:

- Total installed capacity in country

- Production in country

- Manufacturers in country

- Consumption of in country

- Suppliers in country

- Export and import in country

- Prices in country



4.1. Phthalic anhydride European market analysis

Countries covered:

- Austria

- Belarus

- Belgium

- Bulgaria

- Czech Republic

- France

- Germany

- Hungary

- Italy

- Netherlands

- Poland

- Romania

- Russia

- Slovakia

- Slovenia

- Spain

- Sweden

- Ukraine



4.2. Phthalic anhydride Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Japan

- Malaysia

- Pakistan

- South Korea

- Thailand



4.3. Phthalic anhydride North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

- USA



4.4. Phthalic anhydride Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

- Argentina

- Brazil

- Chile

- Colombia

- Mexico

- Venezuela



4.5. Phthalic anhydride Africa & Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

- Iran

- Israel

- Turkey

- South Africa



5. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Phthalic anhydride capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- Global production forecast

- On-going projects



5.2. Phthalic anhydride consumption forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Forecast of consumption in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America



5.3. Phthalic anhydride market prices forecast up to 2021



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. PHTHALIC ANHYDRIDE END-USE SECTOR



8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



