Just one year after acquiring Bayer Garden and Bayer Advanced consumer businesses, SBM Company has completed another step in its ambitious expansion plans by completing the transaction to acquire Bayer's Pasadena, Texas production operations.

The Pasadena site activities focus on formulation, filling and packaging of consumer use lawn and garden products. The site hosts multiple liquid and dust filling production lines.

"We see this as a vital step in our global expansion strategy that further solidifies our newly established footprint in North America," said Alexandre Simmler, Global CEO of SBM Life Science, the Home Garden Division of the group.

"We look forward to working with the team in Pasadena to leverage this asset to further meet the growing demands of our customers," added Jim Van Handel, President of SBM Life Science, N.A. "This is another key step in our continually growing commercial foundation in the North American market.

ABOUT SBM COMPANY

SBM Company is a family-owned industrial group with French roots, created in 1994, operating today in more than 20 countries. SBM Company creates, registers, manufactures and markets products to advance plant protection and home and garden care, from research to the consumer's hands.

The group operates in 4 activities: crop protection, industrial production -with 2 plants in France-, aromatherapy and Home Garden, through a dedicated entity called SBM Life Science

SBM Company is committed to providing responsible and innovative solutions now and for future generations.

ABOUT SBM LIFE SCIENCE

SBM Life Science is the Home Garden division of SBM Company, born out of the merger of Novajardin (SBM Group) and Bayer Garden Bayer Advanced in October 2016. This division employs 350 staff, with more than 20 locations in Europe and the US. With over 2500 products distributed worldwide, SBM Life Science is an expert on plants' care and beauty as well as protecting the home against rodents and insect pests.

