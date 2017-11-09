Brooks Life Sciences Bolsters Bioprocessing Capabilities Through Expansion of Sample Preparation Services in Germany

CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue meeting the needs of its customers in Europe, Brooks Life Sciences (Brooks), a division of Brooks Automation, announced today that it has expanded its sample preparation and bioprocessing laboratory services, with the addition of a new site for its BioStorage/sup> Technologies GmbH laboratory in Pfungstadt, Germany, near the company's existing biorepository.

To support customers' expanding laboratory requirements, Brooks has expanded its capability and capacity for sample preparation services, including automated DNA and RNA extraction, aliquotting/reformatting, isolation and cryopreservation of Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) and custom sample preparation methods. These added services leverage existing, standard best practices, quality control and global protocols developed in collaboration with the company's strategic alliance partner- RUCDR/sup> Infinite Biologics.

"We are extremely pleased to have seen such consistent growth in Europe since establishing our initial biorepository facility in Griesheim, Germany more than 10 years ago," says Martin Long, Vice President and General Manager, BioStorage Services. "This is the ideal location for us to create additional alliances and partnerships with the scientific community conducting pharmaceutical research and clinical development throughout Europe."

Dr. Andrew Brooks, Chief Scientific Officer, Brooks Life Sciences, noted that the expansion of lab services enables the company to better meet the global needs of pharma and biotech clients, as well as the local needs of European government and academic clients.

"Our expanded scientific services for sample preparation and preservation, combined with our state of the art sample management services allow us to deliver complete and integrated sample lifecycle solutions to a wide range of research and development organizations," says Dr. Brooks.

In addition to the service expansion, the company is equally excited to announce that it was recently awarded the CIR (Credit d'Impôt Recherche) French Research Tax exemption status by the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research (MESR) for the three-year period, 2017-19. This incentive allows eligible research-based companies, who are subject to corporate tax in France, the opportunity to claim tax relief up to 30 percent of all R&D expenses from services outsourced to BioStorage Technologies, GmbH in Germany.

As a global practitioner of Good Storage Practices, Brooks Life Sciences' network of BioStorage biorepository facilities in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are dedicated to the preparation, storage and cold-chain transport of human biological samples for a wide variety of customers within academic and government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organizations, clinical, and biobanking end markets.

For more information, visit www.brookslifesciences.com.

About Brooks Life Sciences

Brooks Life Sciences, a division of Brooks Automation, is the leading worldwide provider of innovative and comprehensive sample lifecycle management solutions for the life sciences industry. These solutions include automated storage systems for compounds and biospecimens, sample storage consumables and instruments, cell cryopreservation storage products, onsite and offsite biorepository services, global sample preparation and analytical lab services, and innovative informatics systems and technology services. Our high quality, flexible sample lifecycle products and service solutions support customers around the world, including the top 20 biopharmaceutical companies, enabling them to advance scientific research.

RUCDR Infinite Biologics:

As the world's largest university-based biorepository, RUCDR has been perfecting the science of biobanking, bioprocessing and analytics since 1999 and has been collaborating with public, private and governments institutions worldwide. The mission of RUCDR Infinite Biologics is to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discoverdiagnoses, treatments and, eventually, cures for these diseases.