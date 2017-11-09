The "Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automatic and smart pet feeder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is smart homes augmenting the demand for smart pet feeders. The advent of digitized, automatic homes has increased the demand for smart pet feeder products. Connectivity-enabled smart pet feeders are in high demand, of late. Smart pet feeders can be connected to the end-users' smartphones.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing concern for pets' health. The growing concern for the health of pets (over the years) has resulted in an increase in the global expenditure on pet-service products. Obesity is a major concern among pet owners across the globe. Like humans, obese pets lack energy and have shortened lifespans. They are prone to cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, and cancer, among others. Younger pets tend to consume more than the required quantity of feed.

Key vendors

Feed and Go

Jempet

Petnet

Radio Systems (PetSafe)

Other prominent vendors

CleverPet

Nibbles

PeTreaT

Pets at Home

Poppy

Relenty

RolliTron

Petwant

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Research Methodology

Part 03: Introduction

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Regional Landscape

Part 09: Key Leading Countries

Part 10: Market Drivers

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

