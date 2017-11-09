NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today the Company's new wholly-owned subsidiary, LIG Developments, LLC., a steel framing manufacturing and design entity incorporated under the LIG Assets corporate umbrella, has secured two additional steel framing contracts in the state of Texas and received $81,170.29 in initial deposits for the projects. Photographs of both projects will be made available on LIGA's Social Media Twitter.com/LIGAssets and corporate website in the near future.

These two new contracts secured by LIG Developments from its new Corporate offices in Roanoke, Texas in its first month of operations brings the total amount of received deposits to almost $250,000.00 for projects valued at approximately $2,500,000.00. The Company is working on steel framing bids for additional residential and commercial development projects valued at over $3,000,000.00 in the states of Texas, California, Tennessee and Florida with plans to submit additional bids in those four states as well as two other states. LIG Assets will announce the results of those bids in the very near future.

LIGA Chairman Aric Simons states, "Our business plan is proceeding ahead of schedule and LIGA will publicize additional efforts, bids and contracts soon. As I've previously stated, the use of lumber for framing buildings will be a relic of the past and LIGA stands at the forefront of this new revolution in construction." Simons continues, "As our Company's business plans proceed, LIG Assets is uniquely positioned to rapidly expand our presence nationwide with our immediate focus of rebuilding ravaged areas in a manner that will persevere and survive future storms and natural disasters. Our technology will ensure families are safe and have power and water when municipal systems fail. Our buildings will greatly reduce the financial damage imposed by such disasters and most importantly it will save lives. As a result, LIGA is poised to yield outstanding return on investment given our position in a market with such overwhelming demand for our products and services and a Company that our investors can be proud to include in their portfolio."

LIGA's unique homes and commercial developments utilize specially designed and manufactured, environmentally preferable "element resistant" steel framing, in addition to toxic free magnesium oxide building materials and panels that have unprecedented mold, fungus, termite, rot and fire resistant against temperatures up to 3500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as Plarr's exclusive "maximum rated" R-60 insulation -- combining to create disaster resistant materials and structures that can withstand up to a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and sustained gale force winds up to 175 MPH while negating damage caused by water and flood exposure. With the addition of Plarr's green and renewable systems and products, LIGA is now capable of constructing affordable, fully sustainable and disaster resistant living environments -- LIGA is at the forefront of state-of-the-art green, sustainable and construction sectors, and LIGA is ready to provide these materials and structures where they are currently and desperately needed the most; in the states of Texas, Florida and California and soon Tennessee with at least two other states in the very near future. LIGA looks forward to working very closely with local, state, federal and disaster relief agencies to provide materials and structures that negate the damaging effects caused by natural disasters as the rebuilding process begins in those states recently affected by them. LIGA is providing a blueprint for rebuilding America stronger, safer, and healthier while conserving our valuable national resources.

The Company's Quarterly Financials are expected to be filed prior to the scheduled due date of November 14th and will reflect the impressive growth for LIG Assets, Inc., and LIGA's subsidiaries Lig Developments, LLC. and BGTV Direct, Inc.

About LIG Assets, Inc.: LIG Assets, Inc. in association with Robert Plarr is the emerging "Leader in Green Assets" -- focused on exclusive green, renewable energy and sustainable and disaster resistant homes, living systems, technologies and components to be utilized in the residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development projects currently under way and now individual product sales, as well as rapid expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. LIG Assets, Inc. trades on the pink sheets under the ticker symbol "LIGA."

For additional information about LIG Assets, Inc., Robert Plarr, and/or how to purchase our exclusive homes, structures, products and technologies

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

