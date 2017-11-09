Sunrun installed only 17% less solar than Tesla/SolarCity during Q3, as the only of the big three residential solar companies that is still growing.

As the U.S. residential solar market contracts, one company is bucking the trend: Sunrun. While both Tesla/SolarCity and Vivint have both substantially scaled back installations this year and moved away from the third-party solar model, Sunrun has continued to grow, and has held on to a high share of third-party sales.

During Q3 of 2017 Sunrun deployed 90 MW of solar PV, an increase on both a year-over-year and sequential basis. This is only 17% less than Tesla/SolarCity's 109 MW, and suggests that if current trends continue Sunrun could be the largest residential solar company in the nation as early as 2018.

Sunrun's attachment to the third-party solar model has meant that the company continued to lose money in Q3, with a net loss of $80 million versus $141 million in revenue. This number ...

