The "Global Post-production Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global post-production market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Post-production Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is businesses being outsourced. One of the major trends emerging in the market is the outsourcing of the business segment by vendors. The majority of the budget is apportioned to the cost of labor. This can often be the difference amongst vendor's market capitalization. Vendors like the Moving Picture Company out-source their business regularly.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth of digital technology. The capital-intensive and highly competitive post-production market has undergone a paradigm shift over the past 20 years. The major factor for this change is the rapid development of the digital technology. This has driven professionalization and rationalization in the market which is achieved through consolidation of the top management. The global post-production market is attracting investments from corporates because of digital distribution opportunities. Vendors increase profit by offering global services to an increasingly global client base.

Key vendors

Blue Sky Studios

DreamWorks Animation

Industrial Light Magic

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Other prominent vendors

Animal Logic

Cartoon Network Studios

PIXAR Animation Studios

Sony Pictures Imageworks

Studio Ghibli

Weta Digital

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Genre

