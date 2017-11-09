Xello and CASCAID Join Forces to Strengthen Impact on Future Readiness

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global career development leaders Xello (formerly Career Cruising) and CASCAID have formally joined forces to strengthen their collective impact on future readiness. Xello purchased CASCAID from Loughborough University after a 15+ year partnership to enable both organizations to expand their reach and help more people create successful futures.

Both organizations offer highly-respected technology solutions that help people achieve the best possible future for themselves through self-knowledge, exploration, and planning. They also share a similar client base comprised of educational institutions, libraries, employment centers, and other organizations focused on delivering career development programs and services.

"Combining the two companies is a natural evolution of our long-standing partnership," said Xello CEO Matt McQuillen. "Our organizations are mission-focused technology companies committed to improving people's lives. Combined, we are an even stronger force for our clients and the students and adult learners we serve." CASCAID CEO Jim Burton added, "Our two companies have helped over 60 million people understand the world of work and make the best possible learning and working plans for their future. Collectively, our experience and knowledge will drive continued innovation and allow us to reach even more people."

For more information about the companies, visit Xello at www.xello.world and CASCAID at www.cascaid.co.uk.

Xello's mission is to help anyone, anywhere in the world create a successful future through self-knowledge, exploration, and planning. Started by three friends who sought a way to answer the "what's the right path for me" question, our online software program is used globally by millions of students, educators, and adults.

With almost 50 years' of experience, CASCAID is a leading producer of careers information and guidance solutions. Their products are used in guidance and educational organisations throughout the UK and internationally.