Today, TDC A/S announces the below reporting of transactions in shares of TDC A/S made by managers, pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Michael Moyell Juul -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Senior Executive Vice President of TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name TDC A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 529900N96EOVRB114D28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the Shares financial instrument, ISIN DK0060228559 type of instrument Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) volume(s) DKK 826,848.85 22,500 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-11-09, 10:30 CET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



