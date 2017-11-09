World Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2021

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA): 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world ethylene vinyl acetate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for ethylene vinyl acetate.

Report Scope:



The report covers global, regional and country markets of ethylene vinyl acetate

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing ethylene vinyl acetate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of ethylene vinyl acetate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Ethylene vinyl acetate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World ethylene vinyl acetate capacity

- Capacity broken down by region

- Manufacturers and their capacity



3.2. World ethylene vinyl acetate production

- Global output dynamics

- Production by region



3.3. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumption



3.4. Ethylene vinyl acetate global trade

- World trade dynamics

- Export and import flows in regions



3.5. Prices in the world market



4. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS



- Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Europe

- Production in Europe

- Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in Europe

- Consumption in Europe

- Ethylene vinyl acetate suppliers in Europe

- Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Europe



5. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS



- Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Asia Pacific

- Production in Asia Pacific

- Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in Asia Pacific

- Consumption in Asia Pacific

- Ethylene vinyl acetate suppliers in Asia Pacific

- Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Asia Pacific



6. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS



- Capacity in North America

- Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in North America

- Consumption in North America

- Ethylene vinyl acetate suppliers in North America

- Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in North America



7. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS



- Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity in Latin America

- Production in Latin America

- Ethylene vinyl acetate manufacturers in Latin America

- Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Latin America



8. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS



- Production in Middle East

- Consumption in Middle East and Africa

- Ethylene vinyl acetate export and import in Middle East in Africa



9. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MARKET PROSPECTS



9.1. Ethylene vinyl acetate capacity and production forecast up to 2021

- World consumption forecast

- Consumption forecast in Europe

- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

- Consumption forecast in North America

9.2. Prices forecast up to 2021



10. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



11. FEEDSTOCK MARKET



12. ETHYLENE VINYL ACETATE END-USE SECTOR



12.1. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumption by application

12.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

12.3. Ethylene vinyl acetate consumers



