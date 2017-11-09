Motoinsight was recognized for rapid revenue growth, bold innovation and its entrepreneurial spirit with a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program award. The Fast 50 program honours 50 Canadian technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Motoinsight ranked No. 35 with a 626 percent in revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners are made up of public and private companies in the technology sector that share common traits and strengths and have transformed the industry. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the program augments the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500 initiative with winners automatically eligible for this elite ranking.

Motoinsight's CEO Andrew Tai credits the company's unique vision for delivering a better car buying experience and deep collaboration with leading automakers and dealerships with the company's 626 percent revenue growth.

Tai said, "Buying a car is one of the last major retail experiences that has yet to experience significant disruption, but the ways consumers want to shop are evolving ever more quickly. Our MotoCommerce omni-channel retailing platform enables traditional automakers and dealerships with the technology to adapt and deliver best-in-class purchasing experiences that can rival Tesla, Apple and Amazon."

"New technologies have disrupted various industries in ways that were unimaginable a few years ago," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "Fast 50 winners have led the way and I can't wait to see where they take us next."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 - The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate) and the Leadership Awards (companies that demonstrate technological leadership and innovation within the industry.) Program sponsors include Deloitte, Aequitas NEO Exchange, Bank of Montreal, Bennett Jones, CBRE, OMERS Ventures and Wellington Financial. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Motoinsight Motoinsight's flagship digital retailing platform MotoCommerce enables revolutionary omni-channel and e-commerce enabled car buying experiences. Motoinsight data and technology are used by nearly every automaker, over 900 dealership franchises and the largest banks and insurance companies. Across its portfolio of owned and partnered automotive websites, Motoinsight also has one of the largest audiences of in-market new vehicle buyers which include premier brands such as Unhaggle, Consumer Reports, Globe Drive, Driving.ca, Black Book and others. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and was founded in 2011. For further information, visit www.motoinsight.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006014/en/

Contacts:

Motoinsight

Kristen Scott

1-866-853-2592 x171

press@motoinsight.com