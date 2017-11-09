World Future Workplace Study: 2017 Edition - Hot Desking / Co-Working / Remote Working / Wearables & Implants / The Virtual Workplace / The Analogue Counter-Revolution

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the last 10 years there has been one common thread running through much of the research presented, The Internet of Things. That much used, little understood marketing term, which attempts to condense into 3 words what is actually a very profound concept.

Over the years, as we have endeavored to measure and visualize its impact on our built environment. On building automation, on security, on lighting and of course on the software we are using to control all of these systems. One thing above all has remained consistent, its potential to revolutionize the way WE interact with OUR buildings.

So actually this report is not really about technology, it's about people. It's our attempt to take a step back from the technology and consider the WHY instead of the HOW. An examination of our belief that the Internet of Things can help us create more human and productive work environments.

Why did we want to do this? Because there is a sense that we are reaching a tipping point in the evolution of the workplace. That a short time ago the main focus of technology in buildings was to optimize energy use and reduce operational costs but that actually now, forward thinking owners / operators are becoming far more interested in increasing occupant wellbeing and productivity.

In the hyper competitive knowledge based economies an organizations true key asset is its employees and every care must be taken to not just recruit and retain the best people but also give them the right environment in which to do their finest work.

To give substance to the claims, a survey of 500 office workers was conducted in North America; Asking them 9 questions to determine the level of technology in their office workplaces and how they felt this technology impacted on their ability to work productively. Details of the exact questions asked can be seen in the Appendix. This report presents those findings alongside current and historical research into office productivity.

It explores the evolving and emerging trends that will shape the future of work and redefine the workplace as we currently know it.

Key Topics Covered:



Preface / Introduction

Executive Summary

E1.1 The Office Evolution



1. Paths to Productivity

1.1 Efficiency

1.2 Creativity & Innovation

1.3 Comfort

1.4 Health & Wellbeing

1.5 Focus

1.6 Recruitment & Brand Alignment



2. Office Design Aspects

2.1 Workplace Layout

2.1.1 Theory

2.1.2 History

2.1.3 Current Trends

2.1.4 Research & Findings

2.1.5 Further Research

2.1.6 Conclusions

2.2 Lighting

2.2.1 Theory

2.2.2 History

2.2.3 Current Trends

2.2.4 Research & Findings

2.2.5 Conclusions

2.3 Environmental Controls

2.3.1 Theory

2.3.2 History

2.3.3 Current Trends

2.3.4 Research & Findings

2.3.5 Conclusions



3. Evolving Office Trends

3.1 Employee Monitoring

3.2 BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

3.3 Biophilia



4. Emerging Office Trends

4.1 Hot Desking

4.2 Co-Working

4.3 Remote Working

4.4 Wearables & Implants

4.5 The Virtual Workplace

4.6 The Analogue Counter-Revolution



