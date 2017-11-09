TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- BWR Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BWR) ("BWR") is pleased to provide an exploration update, including an initial interpretation of recent airborne survey results on its Little Stull Lake Gold Project, located in Northeastern Manitoba. In addition, BWR has received a high resolution satellite image of the project area. The aeromagnetic survey is a precise map of the entire property, while the satellite image provides a baseline pairing and precise topographic base.

As previously announced (August 14, 2017), BWR completed an aeromagnetic geophysical survey over its 20 mining claims and two Mineral Exploration Licenses. BWR's land package covers an aggregate of 388 square kilometers of favorable exploration terrain, tying up most of the Manitoba portion of the Wolf Bay Shear Zone ("WBSZ") that has been likened to the Abitibi Greenstone belt of Northeastern Ontario and Northwestern Quebec. The eastern portion of the airborne survey was designed to focus on the historical drilled area referred to as the West Zone, located within Mineral Exploration License ("MEL") 1026A with high density (125 m spacing) flight-line airborne coverage over a 14 kilometer strike length. The western portion of the survey covered MEL 426A with less dense (250m spacing) flight line coverage, sufficient for reconnaissance level exploration. The survey once filed with the Manitoba Ministry of Growth and Trade (Mineral division), fulfills the first-year exploration expenditure commitments on the MEL's. The flying was scheduled to minimize impacts on traditional activities in the area.

In general terms, the aeromagnetic survey has mapped a complex, banded magnetic unit in the southeast portion of the survey near Little Stull Lake in the vicinity of the historically drilled gold mineralized zones. The total field magnetic anomalies are consistent with a steeply dipping volcanic assemblage, trending in a roughly NW-SE direction, aligned with the WBSZ. The assemblage appears as series of lineaments, one of which appears to be related to the known gold mineralization. Further processing of the magnetic data in the vicinity of the gold zones implies a relationship between the magnetic signature and gold mineralization, however the intensity of the magnetic unit wanes in the mineralized zone. It is felt that this may be a result of magnetite depletion, which may be part of the gold emplacement model. (see link to image: https://bwrexploration.com/press-releases)

The results of the aeromagnetic survey coupled with the high resolution satellite image are being used to plan future exploration work within the two MEL's, with a focus on the 6 kilometers that cover the historical drilled areas. The high resolution (0.5m/pixel) satellite image covering MEL 1026A captured the Kistigan Lake / Little Stull Lake area during two satellite flyovers in August, 2017. The image clearly defines various geographic features in the area including: historical drill sites, drill access trails, clearings by previous operators, trenched areas, outcroppings, as well as the recently refurbished 12-man exploration camp. As the project advances, this high-resolution image will be used for base line studies (environmental and TEK). Historical exploration data is currently being superimposed onto the satellite image base map and corrected for positioning, this is a key exercise to resolve positional discrepancies between the various eras of exploration at Little Stull Lake prior to the commencement of diamond drilling by BWR.

BWR is currently planning and preparing for its next exploration program that will focus on the historically drilled "West Zone". Exploration will be initially designed to replicate selected holes as needed to validate historical drill results, prior to incorporating the historical data into BWR's maiden inferred resource estimate. Historical holes drilled by Westmin Resources and others in the period 1985-2007 returned significant intersections of gold mineralization as highlighted in the NI 43-101 report that has been filed on the project. (see December 22, 2016 SEDAR filing entitled "NI-43-101 Technical Report on the Little Stull Lake Gold Project, NE Manitoba" as prepared by Patrick N. Chance, M.Sc., P.Eng. dated December 2, 2016).

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Neil Novak, P.Geo., President and CEO who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 55,727,461 shares issued in BWR.

