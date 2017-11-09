$23.5 Billion Growth Opportunities in the Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market to 2022

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to reach an estimated $23.5 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market looks good with opportunities in the packaging, building & construction, transportation, and industrial end use industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing per capita paper consumption and growth in plastic demand in the building and construction industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate industry, include growing consumption of nano-precipitated calcium carbonate and the emergence of green product for low carbon footprint.

Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate companies profiled in this market include Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, and Nordkalk are among the major suppliers of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate.

The report forecasts that GCC will remain the largest segment due to the growth in plastic and coating applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PCC will witness the highest growth during the forecast period and this growth will be supported by increasing penetration in plastic and paint & coating applications due to its high brightness, opacity, and absorption level.

Within the GCC and PCC market, the paper segment is expected to remain the largest application market by value and volume consumption. Growth of the packaging and tissue paper market is expected to drive the paper segment over the forecast period. Lucintel predicts that demand for calcium carbonate in the paint and coating market is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to increasing usage of calcium carbonate as a substitute of titanium dioxide.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in paper and plastics in the APAC region particularly in China and India.

Scope of the Report

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by Application [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

Paper

Plastics

Paint and Coating

Rubber

Adhesive and Sealant

Others

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by Product [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment from 2011 to 2022]:

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market by End Use Industry [volume (kilotons) and $M shipment for 2011 to 2022]:

Packaging

Building and Construction

Printing

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players



Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys

Lhoist

Mineral Technologies

Nordkalk

Omya



