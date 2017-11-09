Leading Manufacturer and Marketer of Branded Specialty Cajun Food Products

Broussard, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - Evanston Partners LLC, through its newly formed entity AcadianKitchens, LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Southern Seasonings, Inc. of Broussard, LA. Southern Seasonings is a leading producer of high-quality authentic Cajun and Creole food products including seasonings, roux, sauces, meal mixes, dry soup fixings, bean mixes, relish and fish fry. The company's products are marketed on a multi-regional basis under its brands Ragin' Cajun, Cajun's Choice, Bootsie's and Southern Seasonings as well as on a private label basis to retail grocery, institutional and foodservice customers.



Southern Seasonings Founder and CEO, Tom Riggs, along with the existing team will remain with and become co-owners of the new holding company, Acadian Kitchens, LLC and its wholly owned-operating company subsidiary Southern Seasonings, LLC. William V. Glastris, Jr., Managing Member of Evanston Partners LLC will serve as Chairman. Evanston Partners Principal Jeffrey D. Ellis will serve as Vice President of the new company.



"We are extremely excited to be partnering with Tom Riggs and the Southern Seasonings team," said William V. Glastris, Jr. of Evanston Partners, LLC. "Tom has built a terrific business with a lot of positive momentum and a number of exciting growth opportunities. Our investor group is looking forward to working with Tom on new products and new packaging that will appeal to consumers in both existing and new customer channels."



About Evanston Partners, LLC



Evanston Partners LLC is a private equity investment firm which partners with management teams to recapitalize, acquire and build small growth companies. The firm seeks to work with partners who demonstrate passion, integrity and strong work ethic and to build already profitable companies with a long-term focus on value creation. While we have exceptional investing experience in a number of specific consumer and commercial industries, we are opportunistic in our approach and pursue investments in a wide range of industries. Our specific areas of investment expertise include food and food-related manufacturing and distribution, packaging and niche consumer products and services. We are differentiated from other investors by our willingness to pursue truly small companies that may not be attractive opportunities to other lower-middle market private equity investors. Ideal opportunities have historical revenue of $5 million to $20 million, are profitable, growing and seeking a long-term growth partner to accelerate that growth. For more information about Evanston Partners please visit www.evanstonpartners.com.



Media Contact:

Evanston Partners, LLC

Jeff Ellis, Principal

630-366-6440

nat@olivestreetdesign.com