sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,206 Euro		-0,019
-8,44 %
WKN: A2JSTL ISIN: CA88557T1084 Ticker-Symbol: C5B 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
360 BLOCKCHAIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
360 BLOCKCHAIN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,20
0,206
17:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
360 BLOCKCHAIN INC
360 BLOCKCHAIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
360 BLOCKCHAIN INC0,206-8,44 %