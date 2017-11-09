Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2017) - 360 Blockchain Inc. (CSE: CODE) (FSE: C5B) continues to execute on its business plan to deploy its capital and expertise with investments in blockchain technologies by striking a joint venture with NOS Blockchain Inc. By initially investing $100,000, 360 Blockchain will receive the first right of refusal on all NOS Blockchain technologies.

NOS Blockchain is a subsidiary of Nerds on Site Inc., which is in the process of an initial public offering, to fund expansion of its lucrative highly scalable business model. Founded in 1995 in London, Ontario, Nerds On Site specializes in providing cost effective, leading edge solutions to small and medium sized enterprises, serving as the complete IT solution specialists. The company currently services over 12,000 clients per year with a superb 96.5% customer satisfaction rating.

George Tsafalas, President and CEO, stated: "360 Blockchain Inc. has invested $100,000 in NOS to accelerate the development and implementation of NOS's existing, advanced blockchain technologies. The leadership team at NOS Blockchain Inc. has an extensive track record of success, building a technology company from the grassroots into a market leader in the IT solutions space. Their advanced stage blockchain technologies are the basis of our decision to structure a joint venture and invest $100,000 at this time."

360 Blockchain was founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in the internet connected world.

The company continues to focus upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond. Investing directly in ICOs is not in the company's mandate, but the blockchain technology as it relates to cryptocurrencies overall is a strong fit.

