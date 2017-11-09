MatchCraft Nabs Three Awards at the SIINDA Media Tech Conference 2017

Creator of leading digital ad platform, AdVantage', wins big at the European conference

SANTA MONICA, California, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MatchCraft, a proprietary digital marketing platform for agencies and media companies working with local businesses, was recently honored with three Industry Excellence awards at SIINDA's (Search & Information Industry Association)Media Tech Conference held in Valencia, Spain.

SIINDA's Industry Excellence Awards allow companies that have proven to be innovative, customer centric and results oriented to compete for the coveted awards. The independent judging panel was a mix of media professors and industry experts from across the European continent.

MatchCraft won the following awards:

Goldin the Local Search & Commercecategory for its Conversion Based Optimization algorithm. Goldin Vertical Online Market Solutions category for its Dynamic Auto Inventory product. Silverin Mixed Media Solutions category for its Merchant Center and Email Reporting.

Receiving the award, on behalf of the MatchCraft team were MatchCraft's Sandy Lohr (Chief Executive Officer), Marc Zaks (Chief Revenue Officer) and Jeff Chew (General Manager, Europe).

"The SIINDA awards allow us to compete against world-class companies and as such we consider them to be extremely prestigious.We were honored and humbled to be recognized for our efforts," said Sandy Lohr, CEO, MatchCraft. "Our greatest reward is the privilege to serve our clients across the globe on a daily basis and these awards representour efforts towards better serving our client base."

About SIINDA

SIINDA (Search & Information Industry Association) is a leading Europe based non-profit association bringing together companies in the search (digital, mobile, print, vertical directories and platforms), information, and telecommunication sectors as well as businesses providing "on demand" services. They have global members and SIINDA's Media Tech conference explores everything from what the Cloud means for Local Search, to data security, why location matters with perspectives on cross media advertising. Attendees include some of Europe's greatest digital companies and minds.

About MatchCraft

MatchCraft, founded in 1998, provides a best-in-class marketing platform that enables companies to successfully sell and manage search, display, and social campaigns for their advertisers. Unlike other marketing technology platforms, MatchCraft's platform AdVantage' helps organizations efficiently manage campaigns of all sizes, enabling clients to deliver spectacular results to their advertisers. MatchCraft's sophisticated real-time bidding algorithms, and team of digital marketing enthusiasts, work relentlessly to deliver exceptional ROI for merchants around the world. MatchCraft has headquarters in the heart of "Silicon Beach," in Santa Monica, Calif., with additional offices in The Netherlands, India and Brazil. For digital marketing news, advice and to stay in the loop on product rollouts, follow MatchCraft on Facebook, MatchCraft on Twitter, or visit www.MatchCraft.com

