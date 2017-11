Already managing one of the largest solar investment funds in Europe, Octopus Investments has added an additional GBP 80 million, and acquired a further 100 MW solar project.

Octopus Investments' total facility size now stands at GBP 564 million ($739 million), and its solar portfolio now consists of 622 MW of assets.

After the fund closed a refinancing deal worth GBP 484 million ($634.5 million) earlier this year, Octopus ...

