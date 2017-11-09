

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting his dissatisfaction with the Republican establishment, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., to resign.



Bannon suggested in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Wednesday that McConnell should immediately announce his resignation but remain majority leader until the GOP completes its tax reform bill.



'I'm to the point that I think Mitch McConnell, to really bring unity to the Republican Party and get things done, I think Mitch McConnell ought to tender his resignation,' Bannon said.



'What he ought to do is offer to resign as soon as taxes are done,' he added. 'We can't do it in the middle of taxes.'



Bannon argued the Senate needs to show a sense of urgency after failing to approve legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.



The executive chairman of far-right Breitbart News also claimed McConnell has refused to bring up bills passed by the House that would force vulnerable Democratic senators to take difficult votes.



'The House has actually voted on, I think it's 180 bills that the Senate has not taken up, including many bills that would be a very difficult vote for Joe Manchin and Claire McCaskill and Jon Tester and Heidi Heitkamp and all of these red state Democrats that we need to take down in 2018,' Bannon said.



