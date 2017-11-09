TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - November 09, 2017) - Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. ("SRHI") (TSX: SRHI) today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its 2017 third quarter results. The call will be hosted by SRHI CEO, Steve Yuzpe, CIO, Rick Rule and CFO, Michael Staresinic. The company plans to release its financial results at 7:00am ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call, conference call and provide conference ID: 2497947. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Monday, November 20, 2017 by calling (855) 859-2056. The conference call will be webcast at www.sprottresource.com and https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rzz46niw

About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.

SRHI is a publicly-listed corporation transitioning into a diversified holding company focused on holding businesses in the natural resource industry. Based in Toronto, SRHI is part of the Sprott Group of Companies and is managed by a team of leading resource investment professionals.

