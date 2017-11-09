Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company announces today the appointment of Dr. Peter Bannister as Chief Technology Officer.

As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Bannister is responsible for leading the development and scientific research teams at Median and ensuring that Median's products directly address the unmet healthcare needs identified by the company's clinical end users. Peter Bannister brings more than 15 years of experience developing novel imaging products.

Dr. Bannister has held senior executive positions in multiple high-tech university spin-outs where he has led product research and development, clinical validation, regulatory, manufacturing and international supply chain operations across a wide range of biomedical applications. He holds a DPhil (PhD) from the University of Oxford, where he was one of the original developers of the Functional MRI of the Brain (FMRIB) Software Library for image analysis. Subsequently he held a post-doctoral research appointment in machine learning for complex industrial systems in collaboration with Rolls-Royce Plc. He also taught engineering science at Oxford for over a decade and remains a passionate advocate for education and professional development across the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects.

Peter is a Chartered Engineer and is Executive Chairman of the Institute of Engineering and Technology's Healthcare Sector, whose mandate is to develop future leaders in biomedical and healthcare engineering.

"There is no question that image-based phenotyping, in combination with deep learning, will bring about substantial improvements in radiology and oncology over the next few years", he commented. "What is harder to quantify is just how excited I am to be joining Median which, with its global network of clinical and technology partners, is in the vanguard of this imaging phenomics revolution. I look forward to enabling our teams in France, the US and Eastern Asia to deliver timely clinical solutions that improve screening and diagnostics, accelerate the development of effective therapeutics and enable precision treatments for patients across the globe", he added.

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter as Chief Technology Officer of Median. Our vision is to integrate the latest advances in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data at the heart of our entire portfolio of clinical solutions and Peter's impressive experience spanning multiple aspects of innovation in medical imaging is a great asset to our company", said Fredrik Brag, CEO at Median Technologies.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label and has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

