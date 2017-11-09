Global Security Detection System Market Growth Opportunities 2017-2022 - Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $5.3 Billion

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Security Detection System Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global security detection system market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the security detection system market looks attractive with opportunities in the airport, shipping port, border, military, and critical infrastructure industries. The major growth drivers for this market are a continuing high threat level from terrorism, criminal activity, increasing air passenger traffic, new airport construction, and stringency in enforcing government security mandates.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the security detection system industry, include advancement in metal detector technology for superior performance, and development of advanced full body scanners.

Security detection system companies profiled in this market include Smiths Group Plc, Nuctech Company Limited, OSI Systems Inc. (Rapiscan), Safran S.A. (Morpho), and L3 Security & Detection Systems (L3 SDS) are among the major manufacturers and suppliers of security detection systems.

The report forecasts that x-ray screening systems will remain the largest product type due to the increasing use of these systems in airports, shipping ports, borders, critical infrastructure for luggage inspection and people screening. The trace detection system is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growing demand at airport checkpoints for luggage and passenger security considering the increase of terrorism.

Within the security detection systems market, airports are expected to remain the largest end use industry with the highest growth due to increased air traffic, and new airport construction across the globe. This growth will also be supported by government spending on security systems due to concerns about the usage of improvised explosive device (IED) and other explosive types.

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period supported by increasing security code reinforcement and increasing government spending on infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

Security Detection System Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

X-ray Screening Systems

Trace Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Other Systems

Security Detection System Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

Airports

Shipping Ports and Borders

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Emergency Responder

Other End Uses

Security Detection System Market by Application [$M shipment analysis for 2011 - 2022]:

Product Screening

People Screening

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region



5. Competitor Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

American Science and Engineering Inc. (AS&E)

Bruker

CEIA-Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi S.p.A.

Fisher Research Labs

Garrett Electronics, Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems (L3 Technologies)

Leidos

Morpho Detection (Safran Group)

Nuctech Company Limited

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Group plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnlzsf/growth





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716