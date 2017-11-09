

IQE plc



9 November 2017



Proposed Placing of up to 67,941,581 New Shares in IQE PLC



IQE plc (AIM: IQE, 'IQE' or the 'Company'), a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer services to the semiconductor industry, today announces its intention to conduct a non pre-emptive cash placing (the 'Placing') of up to 67,941,581 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company (the 'Placing Shares'). The Placing Shares will be issued at a price of 140 pence each and will represent up to approximately 9.9 per cent. of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital.



IQE plc has entered into a placing agreement with Canaccord Genuity Limited ('Canaccord Genuity'), Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ('Stifel') and Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt') (the 'Placing Agreement') to act as joint bookrunners in relation to the Placing (the 'Bookrunners').



The sale of the Placing Shares is being made to institutional investors only and will be by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering, which is to begin immediately (the 'Bookbuild'). A further announcement will be made following completion of the Bookbuild and pricing of the Placing.



Following completion of the Placing the Company has agreed to a lock-up of 90 days.



Rationale for the Placing and use of proceeds



* IQE is seeking funding to enable it to scale the business to capture multiple high growth mass market opportunities. * This placing will allow IQE to expand its capital expenditure programme in its new foundry, with the purchase of up to 40-60 new MOCVD machines over the next three to five years. * The additional capacity should enable IQE to address multiple mass market opportunities, including its leading position in the production of VCSEL wafers for use in 3D sensing consumer electronic applications. * IQE is enjoying material demand for its VCSEL wafers from a leading global consumer electronics company for use in one of its mass market consumer products. In conjunction with multiple other customer engagements IQE expects this demand to increase as its technology is applied across multiple consumer applications and platforms. * This placing should also enable IQE to accelerate the development of new products and technology; whilst protecting and enhancing its current positioning in a fast-moving marketplace. * This placing will allow the company to de-gear and should enhance IQE's financial strength and ability to supply global Tier 1 OEMs; both existing and new customers. * This placing in conjunction with the 'Cardiff City Deal' should allow IQE to generate incremental sales.



Current trading



On 20 October, IQE confirmed that it had enjoyed a strong Q3 with continuing growth driven largely by the ongoing strong VCSEL ramp for a mass market 3D sensing technology.



The Board remains confident that at current trading levels, the Company is on track to achieve market expectations. Given it remains early into the final quarter, there are inevitably a number of uncertainties between now and the year-end close.



However, should the VCSEL ramp continue along its current growth curve during this quarter, then there is potential for FY17 earnings to exceed current expectations. The Board will continue to monitor current trading and plans to provide a pre-close trading update no later than the end of the year.



Drew Nelson, CEO of IQE said:



'Compound semiconductors are the fundamental enabler of innovations such as wireless connectivity, 3D sensing, biometric sensors, electric and autonomous vehicles, high speed wireless and optical communications, and advanced manufacturing.



The funds raised from this placing will allow the accelerated expansion of our capital expenditure programme in the new epi-foundry in Newport, South Wales, UK, enabling the scaling of our business to capture multiple high growth, mass market opportunities, including our leading position in the production of VCSEL wafers for use in 3D sensing consumer electronic applications along with multiple other consumer applications and platforms.'



The Placing



The Placing will open with immediate effect following this Announcement. The timing of the closing of the Placing, the number of Placing Shares and allocations are at the discretion of the Bookrunners and a further announcement confirming these details will be made in due course. Members of the public are not entitled to participate in the Placing.



The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares including the right to receive all future dividends and distributions declared, made or paid by reference to a record date falling after their issue. If all the Placing Shares are placed, it would represent an increase of approximately 9.9 per cent. of the current issued ordinary share capital of the Company. The issue of the Placing Shares is pursuant to the authorities granted at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 13 June 2017.



The Company will apply for Placing Shares to be issued on closing, to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that settlement of subscriptions in respect of the Placing Shares and Admission will take place and that trading in the Placing Shares to be issued, will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 16 November 2017.



The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement between the Company and the Bookrunners becoming unconditional and not being terminated. Further details of the Placing Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in the Appendix to this Announcement (which forms part of this Announcement).



By choosing to participate in the Placing and by making a verbal offer to acquire Placing Shares, investors will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement (including the Appendix) in its entirety and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions in this Announcement, and to be providing the representations, warranties and acknowledgements contained in the Appendix.



Your attention is drawn to the detailed terms and conditions of the Placing set out in the Appendix to this Announcement.



This announcement contains inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of IQE is Chris Meadows, Head of Investor Relations of IQE.



About IQE:



IQE is a leading global supplier of advanced semiconductor wafers with products that cover a diverse range of applications. The Group's outsourced foundry services provides a 'one stop shop' for the wafer needs of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers.



IQE uses advanced epitaxial growth technology platforms to manufacture and supply advanced semiconductor 'epi-wafers' to the major chip manufacturing companies, who then use these wafers to make the chips which form the key components of virtually all high technology systems.



IQE's products are found in many consumer, communication, computing, mobility and industrial applications. IQE's epi-wafers enable a wide range of wireless/RF, photonics, infrared, power, solar, advanced electronics and sensor technologies.



IQE operates multiple manufacturing and R&D facilities across Europe, Asia and the USA.



This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.



