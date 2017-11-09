

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said U.S. officials are still working to determine if President Donald Trump will hold a formal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his ongoing trip to Asia.



Speaking to reporters in Beijing on Thursday, Tillerson said Trump and Putin are likely to meet in some capacity at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Vietnam later this week but noted it could be just an informal 'pull-aside.'



'We're working with the Russians, as you know, in a number of very difficult areas. And we have been in contact with them,' Tillerson said.



He added, 'The view has been if the two leaders are going to meet, is there something sufficiently substantive to talk about that would warrant a formal meeting?'



Tillerson said the U.S. and Russia are discussing various issues, including Syria and Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian meddling in last year's election.



In remarks in Beijing, Trump called on Russia to help address the threat posed by North Korea, which he called a 'potentially very tragic situation.'



