SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that develops and markets disposable medical devices to make spine surgery safer, announced today the successful completion of an experimental feasibility study in collaboration with the Institut des Systèmes Intelligents et de Robotique (UPMC /CNRS), Paris, France.

The study demonstrates how DSG technology can stop a robot automatically when an impending bone breach is detected and thus can prevent serious surgical complications. Practically, during a vertebral drilling, a DSG drill bit mounted on a robot transmits in real time an alert signal to the control unit of the robot.

Olivier Frézal, VP Technical Operations at SpineGuard declared: "We are very satisfied by this result which confirms the potential of our DSG technology in surgical robotics thanks to its ability to measure tissue electrical conductivity locally and in real time. A technology breakthrough is now possible, because the robot will be able to automatically drill into the human skeleton, and allow the direct insertion of DSG sensing "smart" implants." I am also delighted by our collaboration with UPMC which again underlines French research excellence."

Guillaume Morel, ISIR, Professor, Director of the team AGATHE at INSERM: "For years it has been apparent that a sensing technology that could provide robots with a feedback loop would be an indispensable component of the progress of automation of surgical procedures. When SpineGuard contacted us about this research project and presented their DSG technology, we were immediately committed to a collaboration that revealed fruitful."

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants.

