The thought leadership conference and exhibition, the AI Expo North America is set to arrive in Silicon Valley at the end of the month (29-30 Nov) and will bring together leaders from key industries covering Marketing, HR Recruitment, Finance, Automotive, Education, Industrial, Developer, Enterprise and Consumer sectors.

With four dedicated AI conference tracks, over 9000 attendees, 300+ speakers, 300+ exhibitors and 3 co-located events, the AI Expo is one for technology enthusiasts and business leaders' calendars.

Topics covered over the two-day conference include Enterprise AI application, AI development, big data, analytics, business intelligence, chatbots and virtual assistants with industry leading speakers from Google, Mastercard, LinkedIn, Airbnb, Kia Motors, Uber, Sephora and many more. Learn about what to expect from the AI conference tracks at the show below.

AI in the Enterprise (29 Nov)

Day 1 of the AI event focuses on the application of artificial intelligence within organisations and will feature AI in the Enterprise and AI for Developers conference tracks, along with the AI, IoT and Blockchain exhibition over both days. Attendees will learn how to capitalize on AI developments and strategies whilst also taking into consideration how artificial intelligence might affect their employees.

The AI in the Enterprise track focuses on enabling intelligent business in the cognitive era.

Sessions include:

AI powered business intelligence. Learn how AI creates new business value, how to build an AI first strategy and the benefits of adopting business intelligence analysis to support both strategical and tactical decision-making.

Learn how AI creates new business value, how to build an AI first strategy and the benefits of adopting business intelligence analysis to support both strategical and tactical decision-making. The application of Deep Learning within an Enterprise. A case study that features leading speakers from Paypal, Sephora, The Weather Company, Abbyy and Tractica. See first-hand how large companies are deploying machine learning within companies.

A case study that features leading speakers from See first-hand how large companies are deploying machine learning within companies. How to avoid big data discrimination featuring a leading lawyer from Harris, Wiltshie Grannis LLP.

featuring a leading lawyer from Connecting Deep Learning with the Internet of Things and Blockchain featuring the Vice President of product and strategy, machine learning and AI at BNY Mellon . See the impact AI has had on the financial sector and the wider tech ecosystem and learn why and when to move from predictive analytics to deep learning.

featuring the Vice President of product and strategy, machine learning and AI at . See the impact AI has had on the financial sector and the wider tech ecosystem and learn why and when to move from predictive analytics to deep learning. Building an AI strategy for Enterprise. A panel featuring real use cases from leading speakers from Walmart, Honeywell, Jet, Autodesk and Topbots.

A panel featuring real use cases from leading speakers from Big Data Creating Intelligent Data Models featuring prominent speakers from LinkedIn, Airbnb, Paypal, Ancestry and Tractica.

featuring prominent speakers from How to build AI for Next Generation Cyber Security. Learn how AI and big data will help the good people win and how to manage the certainties and uncertainties from Bill Yue Chen, Chief Security Architect from Visa.

AI in Consumer Digital Transformation (30 Nov)

Day 2 of the AI event concentrates on fuelling the customer experience using the latest tools of artificial intelligence, featuring AI in Consumer Digital Transformation and Bot & Virtual Assistant Development conference tracks. The sessions will demonstrate how to create personalised, instant interactions and how to make predictive product recommendations.

Key sessions from the AI in Consumer Digital Transformation include:

A keynote from Geeta Wilson from Humana on how to leverage artificial intelligence in digital transformation

on A panel on chatbots the next generation of messaging apps featuring leaders from MoneyGram, Foursquare, TGI Friday's and AIMA

featuring leaders from Learn about the role of AI/ML in ecommerce from Wayfair's Associate Director of Data Science.

from Associate Director of Data Science. A case study on AI algorithms to predict the expectations of luxury customers from Ana Brant, the director of Global Guest Experience and Innovation at the Dorchester Collection.

from Ana Brant, the director of Global Guest Experience and Innovation at the A panel on revolutionising customer experiences through the use of AI , featuring industry leading speakers from Kia Motors America, Uber, The Dorchester Collection and Forrester.

, featuring industry leading speakers from How AI is being used in the Banking Finance sectors featuring Steve Ellis from Wells Fargo.

