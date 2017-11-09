Global Sensor Market Growth Opportunities Report 2017-2022 - Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $188.4 Billion

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global sensor market is expected to reach an estimated $188.4 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022.
The future of the global sensor market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace/defense industries. The major drivers for this market are the growth of internet of things (IoT), increasing need of automation in various industries, and miniaturization of sensors.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the sensor industry, include increasing sensor content in automotive for safety and power efficiency and advancement in the gas sensor.
The researcher forecasts that chemical sensor is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing usage in industrial sector for the process control and industrial safety. Radar sensor is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand for advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) in the automotive industry.
Within the sensor market, industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to increased demand for automation and control in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, and food and beverages. Lucintel predicts that the healthcare application is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Electrocardiography (ECG) sensors in cardiac treatment.
North America is expected to remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growth in smart city projects, wearable devices, and increasing demand for ADAS in automotive industry.
Scope of the Report
Sensor Market by Type [$B shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022]:
- Chemical Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Position Sensor
- Bio Sensor
- Flow Sensor
- Level Sensor
- Motion Sensor
- Radar Sensor
- Other Sensor
Sensor Market by End Use Industry [$B shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022]:
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Electronics
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
- ABB Ltd.
- Analog Devices, Inc
- Infineon Technologies AG
- MTS Systems Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- STMicroelectronics
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- Sony Corporation
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
