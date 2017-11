The possibilities include conductor widths and spacings down to 25 µm with copper thicknesses of 20 ±5 µm on all conductive layers, laser-via diameters of 35 µm, annular rings with a diameter of 30 µm for the inner layers and 20 µm for the outer layers, copper-filled blind vias with the option of via stacking, and vias-in-pads. Furthermore, the use of advanced materials allows the production of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...