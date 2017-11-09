Vricon to increase the resolution and accuracy of SOCOM's 3D geospatial data



McLean, Virginia, 2017-11-09 17:51 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded Vricon a contract for a Foreign Comparative Test for commercial data, software, and testing to increase the resolution and accuracy of the Command's 3D geospatial data. Vricon also will work to automate workflows to reduce manual processes involved in producing enhanced geospatial data and 3D scene visualizations.



"This collaboration between SOCOM and Vricon should result in superior geospatial data, as well a reduction in time-consuming manual work to produce the data," said Magnus Brege, Vricon CEO. "These results are increasingly important in a time when national security is dependent upon ever-shrinking timelines and precise information."



The sole source award is based on USSOCOM's assessment that Vricon "is the only vendor which currently has the highly specialized software algorithms to generate pre-processed 3D data capable of meeting the government's requirements…" The contract is valued at approximately $1.3 million.



About Vricon



Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geospatial and digital elevation data and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit vricon.com.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b11c5e0f-7851-405d-ac56-08016 4e00f0a



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86993422-66cc-4cf5-a0c8-e7cea d79303b



Craig Brower Vricon 703-283-4588 craig.brower@vricon.com