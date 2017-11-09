

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) claims that fidget spinners sold by Target Corp. contains far too much lead in them for children's toy.



The limit for lead is 100 parts per million (ppm) in toys. However, according to group's lab tests, the center circle of Fidget Wild Premium Spinner 'Brass' has 33,000ppm, while the lead level in another model the Fidget Wild Premium Spinner 'Metal' had 1,300ppm. The arms of the devices also exceed the legal limits, though by lesser amounts.



However, Target and the manufacturer claim that these spinners are recommended for consumers over the age of 14, which means that CPSC lead restrictions for children do not apply on those products. Toys sold to children over age of 12 have no specific lead-level prohibitions.



'The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has reviewed and explicitly defined fidget spinners as 'general use products.' They are not defined by the CPSC as toys,' said Target spokesman Lee Henderson in a prepared statement, reports WIVB.com.



'The two fidget spinners cited in their letter are clearly marked on the package as 'appropriate for customers ages 14 and older,' and are not marketed to children,' Henderson said. 'As a result, the fidget spinners identified are not regulated as toys or children's products and are not required to meet children's product standards.'



Bulls-I-Toy, the maker of the fidget spinner, said the packaging clearly says that the spinner is for youngsters who are at least 14-years-old.



