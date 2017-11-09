SHELTON, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- OneWayLimo (OWL) continues to expand and is now available for all major airports throughout California for travelers to have access to luxury transportation to and from the airport as well as for special events, and general ground transportation. OWL is not a limousine company, they are an online booking system integrating with limo companies to assist them in filling empty seats.

OneWayLimo offers a smart and reliable way for passengers to save money on rides in professional and insured limousines to all major California airports. OneWayLimo affiliates will offer travelers competitive rates as they travel to and from the airports, including Los Angeles International, Ontario International, San Francisco International, Hollywood Burbank, Long Beach, San Jose International, Oakland International, Sacramento International, Palm Springs International, and John Wayne Airport.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our service to California especially in time for the busiest travel time of the year between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve," said Joe Salemme, President and Founder of OneWayLimo. "We encourage consumers to book their ground transportation at the same time they book their airlines and hotels and there is no easier way than logging onto OneWayLimo.com to find reduced rates for a luxury car service at any airport in California and up and down the East Coast."

OneWayLimo.com works only with professional licensed and insured limousine companies. By filling their empty legs we're able to offer the public the lowest rates possible for luxury service. OWL works with the top limousine and transportation companies in their markets on the east and west coasts. The drivers make sure they can fill the empty legs of their trips and the customers benefit by getting luxury, stress-free transport at discounted rates.

All OneWayLimo drivers are professionally licensed, insured, and regulated. Excellent service is their top priority. Even if a flight is delayed, OWL drivers will keep track of the flight information provided when travelers book their transportation.

Learn more, or book a trip at www.OneWayLimo.com.

About ONEWAYLIMO - Founded in 2014, OneWayLimo, based in Shelton, CT, is a luxury transportation brokerage company servicing all major cities on the East Coast. OneWayLimo offers an online solution for consumers to access a network of professional, licensed and insured drivers for black car transportation. Their commitment to the customers is to provide the lowest cost while maintaining the highest standards in customer service. For more information, visit www.onewaylimo.com.

