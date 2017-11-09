MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/17 -- New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX: BCI) ("New Look") announced today that it will present its third quarter results for 2017 during a conference call on Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EDT for the financial community. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call. The Press Release and the Management's Discussion & Analysis will be posted SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and also on its own website (www.newlook.ca).

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call:

CONFERENCE CALL Time and date: Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST Dial-in number: 1-877-223-4471 (toll-free) 1-647-788-4922 (long-distance/international)

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the full replay:

CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK Availability dates: November 14th (4:00 p.m. EST) to November 26th, 2017 (11:59 p.m. EST) Access telephone: 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 Reservation number: 79762110

As of October 31st, 2017, New Look Vision has 15,439,260 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada comprised of a network of 379 locations mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies.

For additional information please see our website at www.newlook.ca.

