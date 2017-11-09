

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After two days of mixed closes, the European markets ended Thursday's session solidly in the red. Weak earnings results from companies like Burberry and Vestas Wind Systems had investors in a negative mood. Uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform plan and rising tensions in the Middle East also weighed on investor sentiment. The weak open on Wall Street applied additional pressure in the afternoon.



Eurozone is set for its fastest growth in a decade this year, the European Commission said on Thursday, thanks to resilient private consumption, stronger global growth and falling unemployment.



In its Autumn Forecast, the executive arm of the European Union raised the euro area growth forecast for this year to 2.2 percent from 1.7 percent.



The EU growth forecast for this year was also lifted to 2.3 percent from 1.9 percent seen in the Spring projections.



Eurozone growth has surpassed expectations this year, the commission said. The economies of all Member States are expanding and their labor markets improving, but wages are rising only slowly, the agency added.



'After five years of moderate recovery, European growth has now accelerated,' Pierre Moscovici, the EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, said.



'We see good news on many fronts, with more jobs being created, rising investment and strengthening public finances.'



However, challenges remain in the form of high debt levels and subdued wage increases, the EU top-official added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.05 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.14 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.91 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.49 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 1.16 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.61 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.95 percent.



In Frankfurt, Commerzbank declined 1.75 percent after it swung to a profit in the third quarter, matching expectations.



Adidas fell 4.48 percent despite the sportswear firm posting another strong quarter of sales and profit growth.



Industrial conglomerate Siemens tumbled 3.65 percent after saying it would complete work for its health care unit IPO by the end of March 2018.



In Paris, electric utility Engie rose 0.64 percent after Total SA agreed to buy its upstream LNG business for $1.49 billion.



In London, Burberry sank 9.97 percent after the luxury brand said it would close stores and stop its products being sold in 'unluxurious' areas.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals dropped 4.08 percent after it cut revenue forecasts for its generic business for a third time, citing challenging market conditions in the United States.



Supermarket chain J Sainsbury declined 1.84 percent as it reported a 9 percent fall in first-half profit.



Aegon surged 4.84 percent in Amsterdam after the insurer posted solid third-quarter earnings, driven by fewer claims and higher fee revenues.



ArcelorMittal shares fell 3.40 percent after EU anti-trust authorities opened a probe into the company's proposed purchase of struggling Italian steel producer Ilva.



Vestas Wind Systems plunged 19.13 percent in Copenhagen. The world's largest maker of wind turbines has lowered its profit guidance for the year, citing some uncertainty linked to the U.S. tax reform.



Germany's trade surplus increased moderately in September as the pace of decrease in imports outpaced the fall in exports.



Exports dropped by a less-than-expected 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 2 percent rise in August, data from Destatis revealed Thursday. Shipments were forecast to decline 1.3 percent.



At the same time, imports slid unexpectedly by 1 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 0.8 percent increase in August. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent expansion for September.



As a result, the trade surplus rose slightly to EUR 21.8 billion from EUR 21.3 billion a month ago.



France's economy is forecast to grow at a steady pace in the fourth quarter, according to survey data from Bank of France. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter, the same rate as seen in the third quarter.



The house price balance in the United Kingdom narrowed in October, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday - gaining just 1.0 percent. That missed forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent and was down from 6.0 percent in September.



China's inflation climbed at the fastest pace in nine months in October and producer price inflation exceeded expectations as measures taken to curb pollution raised commodity prices.



Inflation rose to 1.9 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday. Economists had forecast the rate to climb moderately to 1.8 percent.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended November 4th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday. The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 239,000, an increase of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 229,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge up to 231,000.



Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of September, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday. The report said wholesale inventories edged up by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by a revised 0.8 percent in August.



Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.9 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



