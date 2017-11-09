Aftermaster, Inc.: Aftermaster Enters into Licensing Agreement with Muzik Headphones

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2017 / Aftermaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM), an award-winning, industry leading audio company, announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with headphone manufacturer, Muzik, Inc. for the use of Aftermaster's patented audio remastering and audio enhancement technology. Aftermaster audio technology is available via software or from their groundbreaking Digital Signal Processing chip (DSP) developed with ON Semiconductor.

Aftermaster is a major breakthrough in audio processing technology which makes all audio sound substantially clearer, deeper, fuller, and louder in any audio enabled device including headphones, cell phones, computers and televisions. It is the differentiator in audio for consumer electronics and offers an audio experience never before available. Aftermaster is headed up by a team of audio and music industry veterans who have cumulatively produced, engineered, and mastered more hit music than any audio company in the world.

Known as the "smartphone" of headphones, award-winning Muzik has created the worlds most advanced wireless headphone. Muzik's proprietary voice command and multiple "hot keys" allow a user to access Spotify, Siri, and connect their headphones to over 300 apps from fitness, news, and productivity to the connected home, commerce, automotive, and social media. Muzik is considered the most important new headphone designer and manufacturer.

About Muzik:

Muzik is a technology company dedicated to creating disruptive products with first-class hardware and intuitive software. Founded by Jason Hardi, Muzik is pioneering a new market segment with the introduction of its line of smart products, powered by intuitive software, that allow users to unlock the power of the technology and connect to third party applications.

About Aftermaster:

Aftermaster (OTCQB: AFTM) is a groundbreaking audio technology originally developed for the mastering, re-mastering and processing of audio through Aftermaster Audio Labs. Aftermaster's team includes music and audio technology leaders Justin Timberlake, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, Shelly Yakus, Pete Doell, Andrew Wuepper, and Larry Ryckman. Aftermaster delivers an unparalleled clarity, depth and fullness to audio recordings, while delivering a significant increase in volume without increased distortion or loss of dynamic range. Aftermaster also operates six recording and mastering studios in Hollywood.

