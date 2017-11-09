Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market 2017-2021 with ABB, Amphenol, Hubbell, Legrand, ENNEKES & TE Connectivity Dominating

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global industrial plugs and sockets market to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Plugs and Sockets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Consolidation in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry. There are a large number of vendors present in the electrical equipment manufacturing business globally, which includes the industrial plugs and sockets manufacturers. Most of these vendors have a prominent presence in countries with low-cost labor, such as China. The presence of such a large number of such industries, as well as the huge manufacturing overcapacity, poses a major challenge during times of economic downturn.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Industrial growth in emerging economies. There has been a growing focus on domestic manufacturing and consumption in several emerging economies to meet the growing internal demand for manufactured goods and to reduce dependence on imports. This is encouraging several governments to develop and attract investments in local industries.

The rise in industrial activities in the developing nations of Asia and Latin America is expected to be a major growth driver for the industrial plugs and sockets market during the next five years. The leading consumer of industrial plugs and sockets across the globe is the secondary or manufacturing industry. The rise in manufacturing activities has a direct impact on the demand for industrial plugs and sockets.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in raw material prices. One of the major challenges for a manufacturing-driven company is the cost of raw materials. The material cost for the production of plugs and sockets form a significant share of the total cost of manufacturing. Any notable change in the cost of raw materials may drive down the margins for the vendors of industrial plugs and sockets.

Market trends

Consolidation in the electrical equipment manufacturing industry

Adoption of technology in emerging markets

Growing investments in renewable energy

Key vendors

ABB

Amphenol

Hubbell

Legrand

ENNEKES

TE Connectivity

Other prominent vendors

Andeli Group

Bals Deutschland

Cavotec

Eaton

Emerson Electric

Gewiss

HIROSE ELECTRIC

HENGTONG ELECTRIC

I.L.M.E.

ITT

Leviton Manufacturing

LEWDEN METAL PRODUCTS

Marechalgroup

Molex

Palazzoli

Schneider Electric

Scame Parre

WALTHER-WERKE

