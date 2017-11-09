Global Functional Drinks Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & 2025 - Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients and Botanicals in Functional Drinks

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Functional Drinks Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Functional Drinks Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing healthcare awareness among young people, rapid urbanization & changing lifestyle habits, and growing demand for natural ingredients and botanicals in functional drinks.

Based on Product the market is categorized into sports drinks, nutraceutical drinks, energy drinks, pro- and prebiotic drinks, juice and juice drinks, enhanced water drinks, dairy-based beverages, enhanced fruit drinks, dairy based beverages, caffeinated drinks, soy beverages, and other products.

By health benefits, the market is segmented by hydration drinks, rejuvenation drinks, health & wellness drinks, and weight management drinks. Depending on the ingredient the market is classified into vitamins, super fruit extracts, probiotics, prebiotics, minerals, botanicals, antioxidants, and amino acids.

On basis of sales channel the market is segmented by convenience stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, mass merchandisers, drug stores, food services/ sports nutrition chain, vending, and other sales channels.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Functional Drinks Market, By Product

5 Functional Drinks Market, By Health Benefits

6 Functional Drinks Market, By Ingredient

7 Functional Drinks Market, By Sales Channel

8 Functional Drinks Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

Abbott Nutrition and inc

Cadbury Schweppes

Coca Cola Enterprises

Energy69

Glanbia Plc

Glaxosmithkline consumer healthcare ltd

Jivita LLC

Kraft Heinz

Maxinutrition

Monster Beverage corporation

Nestle S.A

PepsiCo

Red Bull GmbH

RushNet

Tata Global Beverages

Yakult

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2b89sw/global_functional





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716