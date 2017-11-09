Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DEPFA ACS BANK (-) DEPFA ACS BANK: Re-registration, change in status and name of DEPFA ACS BANK to DEPFA ACS BANK DAC 09-Nov-2017 / 18:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Company Announcement* - For immediate release RE: *Re-registration, change in status and name of DEPFA ACS BANK to DEPFA ACS BANK DAC * 9 November 2017 Issued on behalf of DEPFA ACS BANK (a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland with unlimited liability status) (the '*Company*'). DEPFA BANK plc, as the sole shareholder of the Company, has today resolved that the Company be re-registered as a designated activity company limited by shares ('*DAC*') in accordance with the provisions of Section 1285(1) of the Irish Companies Act 2014. With effect from the date of re-registration of the Company as a DAC the Company's name will change to *DEPFA ACS BANK DAC* and its constitution will be amended to note the change in name and corporate status. FMS Wertmanagement AöR is the parent of DEPFA BANK plc and is a German state-owned, wind-down agency responsible for winding down the DEPFA BANK plc group. FMS-WM has indicated that it is continually looking at different ways to accelerate the wind down process. The re-registration of the Company is being undertaken to potentially facilitate an acceleration of the wind down process. The changes described in this notice will not impact the Company's obligations under the terms and conditions of any of its listed asset covered securities (covered bonds). If you have any questions, please contact Rachel Martin, Head of Communications for DEPFA at +353 1 792 2144 or by email at Rachel.martin@depfa.com or Andreas Henry, Head of Communications for FMS-WM at +49 089 9547627 250 or by email at Andreas.henry@fms-wm.de. ISIN: DE000A0BCLA9 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - LEI Code: 6LIRQ1CRLFL6PQWR8919 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4830 End of Announcement EQS News Service 627669 09-Nov-2017

