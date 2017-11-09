London South East Sponsors Master Investor Show

LONDON, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For the third year running, Master Investor is partnering with UK Private Investor web portal, London South East (lse.co.uk ), at its annual flagship event for private investors. On Saturday March 17th 2018 the Business Design Centre, London will host the 16th annual Master Investor Show. Several thousand private investors will get face-to-face access to 100 exhibiting public companies, fund managers, service providers and start-ups. London South East will once again sponsor and co-host the Rising Star Stage - a platform showcasing young, aggressive growth companies and one of the most popular features of the event.

The most recent Master Investor Show, hosted in March this year, saw 5,000 signed-up attendees connect with the CEOs, founders and decision-makers of 100 exhibiting companies. 50 speakers delivered keynote talks and investment pitches across four stages. The London South East co-hosted Rising Star Stage was one of the busiest zones, with 20 CEOs making their investment cases to attendees. With London South East as returning sponsors, the Rising Star Stage in 2018 will connect attendees with a global range of companies, across multiple sectors.

Swen Lorenz, CEO of Master Investor:"With 1m+ unique visitors per month, London South-East has established itself as THE portal website for equity investors. Their audience and our event are an ideal match, making this a win-win for both partners."

A Master Investor representative will compere Rising Star Stage company presentations throughout the day. All talks will be live-streamed to the lse.co.uk website. London South East will present their Private Investor/Trader portal, tools, and services to event attendees on three separate occasions, with 10-minute talks on both the Rising Star and Gallery Suite stages and a 30-minute technical workshop in the Auditorium.

Scott Grant, London South East Director, commented,"We support and appear at Private Investor events only if they genuinely connect us to our website (lse.co.uk ) Members and visitors. The Master Investor Show always hits the right note in this respect; educating and benefitting Private Investors. We are delighted to be a key event partner for the third consecutive year."

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. The company operates the yearly Master Investor Show, an event introducing its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest into. It offers its clients the opportunity to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.

http://www.masterinvestor.co.uk

About London South East Ltd.

London South East Limited provides the renowned Private Investor and Trader portal http://www.lse.co.uk .

Established for almost 20 years, it has become a key part of a UK shareholders daily routine. The website attracts more than 1.1M unique visitors every month.

Offering prices, news, RNS, granular data, Level 2, trading facilities, and the largest UK share chat community, it really is the 'go to' resource for those interested in the UK stockmarket.

Contact: James Hudson, James.Hudson@masterinvestor.co.uk