Global Iris Recognition Market 2017-2021: Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% - Key Vendors are BioEnable, Iris ID, IrisGuard, IRITECH & M2SYS Technology

The "Global Iris Recognition Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global iris recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 20.68% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Iris Recognition Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased adoption of iris recognition in government sector. The government has increased its spending on biometrics techniques and reduced adoption of other non-biometric technologies due to their constraints of being lost or stolen by the individual. Furthermore, due to instances of terrorist threats at airports in the past, governments of various countries are deploying biometrics to thoroughly verify an individual based on the behavioral and physiological characteristics such as iris scan and fingerprint scan that are embedded in passports and visas.

One trend in the market is increased demand for iris recognition in BFSI sector. Iris recognition is used in the BFSI sector as a replacement for PINs, account numbers, and paper-based credentials. Iris recognition enables customers to check their account balance, make transactions, and access other banking services from remote locations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vulnerability of biometrics systems. There may be instances of iris recognition biometrics systems being compromised by design or by accident, which makes them vulnerable to damage or attack at the level of the device or associated equipment. Iris recognition biometrics devices are vulnerable to spoofing, physical attacks, and damage to cables and wires. At the level of the system, algorithms and templates are susceptible to hackers; data is vulnerable to alteration, deletion, or theft at the administrator or account level; and software components are vulnerable to attack.

Market Trends



Increased demand for iris recognition in BFSI sector

Emergence of iris recognition in wearables

Introduction of iris scanners in smartphones

Market Developments



Evolution of multimodal biometrics

Emergence of mobile biometrics

Emergence of contactless biometrics

Key vendors

BioEnable

Iris ID

IrisGuard

IRITECH

M2SYS Technology

Other prominent vendors

BI Technologies

Biomatiques Identification Solution

Delta ID

EyeLock

EyeSmart Technology

EyeVerify

Gemalto

HONGBOG

HYPR

Infinity Optics Solutions

IRISYS

Precision Group

Princeton Identity



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Developments



Part 08: Five Forces Analysis



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Major Vendor Profiles



Part 17: Mergers And Acquisitions



Part 18: Appendix



