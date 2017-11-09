What Can We Do to Minimize Russian Interference in Our Election Process?

SMA's Greg Treverton and Alicia Chen analyze what happened during the 2016 US election

IRVINE, California, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --"What are now called 'hybrid threats' are not new. Nations, and sometimes non-national groups, long have employed a variety of means short of war, simultaneously, to influence others. What is new is the virtual realm-cyber attacks to ferret out, then strategically release, discrediting information, and social media, to lower the entry cost for massive propaganda campaigns. Both were on vivid display in the Russian intervention in the 2016 US presidential election, which also suggested some limits and possible counters."

In this white paper, SMA's Greg Treverton, assisted by Alicia Chen, analyze how the Russians attempted to influence our elections, and comment on what we can do to minimize the effect of their interference in the future. You can read this white paper on our website at http://www.smawins.com/Home/News_Details/45.

About the Authors

Gregory Treverton left the chairmanship of the National Intelligence Council in January 2017. He has written widely on strategy and intelligence, and served in government on the Hill and on the National Security Council staff. Greg is an Executive Advisor to SMA.

Alicia Chen is a senior Political Science and International Relations major at the University of Southern California (USC). She is currently a research assistant at USC's Korean Studies Institute and has previously worked at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

