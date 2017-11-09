AdAction consistently excelled in AppsFlyer's latest Performance Index, ranking seventh in Universal Gaming Volume and 20th in Universal Gaming Power.

AdAction successfully achieved more than a dozen top 10 rankings throughout the Performance Index, including:

Universal Gaming Volume Ranking-7th North America Gaming Android Volume Ranking-6th North America Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-7th North America Non-Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-4th Latin America Gaming Android Volume Ranking-8th Eastern Europe Gaming Android Volume Ranking-9th Eastern Europe Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-8th Western Europe Gaming Android Volume Ranking-6th Western Europe Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-7th Western Europe Non-Gaming iOS Power Ranking-8th Western Europe Non-Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-4th Southeast Asia Gaming Android Volume Ranking-8th Southeast Asia Gaming iOS Power Ranking-10th Southeast Asia Gaming iOS Volume Ranking-5th

"The index is a great benchmark of how media sources are performing across the mobile industry worldwide," said AdAction Founder and CEO Brian Fox. "We've made significant strides throughout our network this last year, developing and improving our proprietary technology to drive clean, quality installs and high ROI for our clients. We're excited for these efforts to be affirmed in this report."

The index report analyzed approximately six billion installs and 80 billion sessions from the first six months of 2017. Mobile advertising media sources were ranked according to volume and power, factoring KPIs including total number of fraud-free installs, retention, and average sessions per user. A complete list of AdAction's index rankings is available here.

AdAction was also recently recognized as a finalist for App Promotion Summit's inaugural App Growth Awards. Named one of the Best App Advertising Platforms, AdAction is among 55 finalists across 11 different award categories. Winners will be announced in Berlin on Thursday, November 30.

About AdAction Interactive

AdAction leads the mobile app industry with custom, performance-based marketing solutions and data-driven technology, optimizing acquisition campaigns to drive quality installs and downstream engagement for maximum ROI. AdAction is the premier ad network that delivers over 6 million monthly installs for elite agencies and Fortune 100 companies, leveraging exclusive partnerships with top publishers to reach target users in more than 180 countries worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171109006250/en/

Contacts:

AdAction Interactive

Miranda Moore

Senior Marketing Public Relations Manager

mmoore@adactioninteractive.com

Adaction.mobi

855-978-APPS (2777)

