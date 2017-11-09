sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017

09.11.2017 | 19:28
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MEDIA ADVISORY - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on Tuesday, December 5, 2017. BMO Financial Group's audited Consolidated Financial Statements (including Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements) for the year ended October 31, 2017, and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.bmo.com/annualreport on December 5, 2017.Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:45 a.m. EST.

Investor Community Conference Call

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:
    • via telephone at: 1 (888) 789-9572 or (416) 641-2144 (Toronto area)
    • via the Internet at:
      https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. EST, Monday, February 26, 2018, by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5740558#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until Monday, February 26, 2018.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Jill Homenuk, Toronto, jill.homenuk@bmo.com, (416) 867-4770; Christine Viau, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Internet: www.bmo.com; Twitter: @BMOmedia



