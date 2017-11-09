

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks, the world's largest coffee retailer, has launched two new holiday drinks, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and the Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte.



The two new drinks are available both hot and cold. The beverages will be sold through out the U.S. and Canada through the holiday season.



The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha starts with signature espresso poured over toasted white chocolate mocha sauce, followed by steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar.



Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte begins with black tea infused with warming spices, steamed with milk, lightly sweetened with chestnut praline syrup and topped with a sprinkle of spiced praline crumbs.



