Global Nebulizer Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Demand for Home-Care Services

The global nebulizer market to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Nebulizer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for home-care services. The healthcare sector is witnessing a growing trend of patients' preference for home-care services over hospitals and clinics due to the desire to receive medical treatment in the comfort of their homes. The demand for home-care services has further increased due to the medical needs of the growing geriatric and terminally ill population.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising prevalence of respiratory disorders. Respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and lung cancer are increasing in several developed and developing nations. Asthma is considered a major cause of disability.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of nebulizer substitutes. Nebulizers convert medicines in the form of liquid or suspension into aerosols that can be easily inhaled into the lungs. It is used to treat chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, emphysema, COPD, bronchitis, and pneumonia. Nebulizers provide an effective way to administer the medication. However, it is not always feasible to carry these devices everywhere. Even though portable nebulizers are available, they are often battery-operated, and hence, have a limited run time.

