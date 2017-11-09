

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Joining several other Republican lawmakers that have recently announced plans to retire, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Virg., revealed Thursday he will not seek re-election in 2018.



Goodlatte noted in a statement that his time as Chairman of the Judiciary Committee will come to end next year and said he decided this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity to begin a new chapter of his career.



'Every two years, Maryellen and I sat down to discuss whether to run again or not,' Goodlatte said. 'When we discussed the 2018 election, the conversation ended a little differently than in past years.'



He added, 'After much contemplation and prayer, we decided it was the right time for me to step aside and let someone else serve the Sixth District.'



Goodlatte joins House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Tex., and House Science Committee Chairman Lamar Smith, R-Tex., among Republicans that have recently announced plans to retire.



The announcement from the Virginia congressman comes just two days after Republican candidates lost several statewide and local contests in his home state.



Goodlatte listed several goals he hopes to accomplish in the next year, including bolstering enforcement of immigration laws, simplifying the tax code, enacting criminal justice reform, and repealing Obamacare.



'I look forward to working with the House Leadership, the Senate, and President Trump in bringing real conservative change to our country,' Goodlatte said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX