sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 568 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,72 Euro		+0,733
+0,92 %
WKN: 860642 ISIN: FR0000121121 Ticker-Symbol: EUQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EURAZEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURAZEO SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,63
78,92
20:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EURAZEO SE
EURAZEO SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EURAZEO SE80,72+0,92 %