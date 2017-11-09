

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has landed Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston for an upcoming original drama series that will based on the world of morning talk shows.



The tech giant has ordered for two seasons with Jay Carson as writer and producer, while Witherspoon and Aniston will both be executive producer as well.



CNN reporter Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV will serve as research material and background for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Last month, Apple announced it will make Amazing Stories, a revival of the Spielberg anthology show from the late 1980s. The company has hired Sony TV execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg for the show.



Apple reportedly plans to spend over $1 billion on original content over the next year.



