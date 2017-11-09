Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive test equipment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The global automotive test equipment market is likely to witness a steady growth rate in the forecast period, with the market potential inclining toward regions that have increased sales of automobiles, especially emerging economies.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive test equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing popularity of hybrid vehicles

Government support for NGV infrastructure

Technological advances

Growing popularity of hybrid vehicles

Hybrid vehicles are a combination of diesel or petrol engine with an electric motor. The increased maintenance required for diesel engines coupled with emissions from vehicles has been riveting the automotive industry and leading to the development of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles consume less fuel and lead to reduced emissions when compared with conventional vehicles. Passenger cars are the most technologically advanced vehicles as compared with other vehicle groups as manufacturers focus on the comfort level of passengers.

Hybrid technologies that were developed earlier for the racetrack are being implemented in the passenger car segment. For instance, e-tron technology for hybrid electric developed by Audi is now implemented in automaker's entry-level sedan. Other automotive giants, such as Porsche, McLaren, and Ferrari, are also deploying hybrid engines in their vehicles.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for test and measurement research, "The adoption rate of hybrid and pure electric vehicles is increasing in developing regions, such as India and China. This is likely to have a positive impact on the global automotive test equipment market. The increased awareness of customers regarding road safety coupled with stringent governmental vehicular emission laws is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Government support for NGV infrastructure

Electric vehicles have an enormous potential to contribute toward climate change mitigation. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles, such as e-bikes, BHEVs, and PHEVs, and infrastructure developments will drive this trend. The development of natural gas vehicle (NGV) fueling stations is strongly supported governments in several economies. For instance, in the US, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) are considered as alternate fuels. The government provides tax credits for natural gas fueling devices that were installed between January 2015 and December 31, 2016.

Similarly, in Europe, LNG refueling stations are being developed under the 'LNG Blue Corridors' project that is financed under the Seventh Framework Programme (FP7). The project aims to demonstrate LNG as an alternative fuel for medium and long-distance transport.

"With strong governmental support, the market for NGVs and electric vehicles is growing rapidly. Several quality checks will be required to ensure the safety of individuals driving the vehicle. There are certain mandatory checks for batteries of electric vehicles, which ensure its safe operation throughout the life of the vehicle. This trend is expected to drive the global automotive test equipment market during the forecast period," says Anju.

Technological advances

Automobile manufacturers are developing cars and trucks that have high scores on key parameters, such as fuel economy, longevity, and performance. Such cars have highly sophisticated electronics that cater to the increasing demand from the consumers' end. Although such automobiles provide luxury and comfort to automotive enthusiasts, they prove to be challenging for technicians that are involved in the repair work. There are multiple sensors and electronic systems in modern vehicles, which create several diagnostic problems.

The tools and test equipment required for the quality assessment of such sophisticated vehicles are being developed to cater to the increasing need of customers. Also, with the increase in hybrid vehicles, it becomes crucial for technicians to understand the electrical safety principles. These include the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) category system for electrical testing along with the proper use of personal protective equipment.

