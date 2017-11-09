sprite-preloader
United States Proton Therapy Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, November 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "United States Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential, and Forecast 2018 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

United States Proton Therapy Market is Expected to Reach Nearly US$ 1 Billion, Potentially US$7 Billion by 2025

The report United States Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast 2018 - 2025 examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in-depth analysis of the United States actual and potential proton therapy market.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising cancer incidence, increasing number of proton therapy centers,decreasing cost of proton therapy treatment, technological advances and market adoption. However, high costs involved in the establishment of the center is likely to restrain growth in the forecast period.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, US proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

  • Optivus
  • Hitachi
  • Ion Beam Applications (IBA)
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Mevion Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. What is Proton Therapy?

3. Proton Therapy Current Applications

4. Proton Therapy Comparative Analysis

5. Market Size & Analysis: United States Proton Therapy (2012 - 2025)

6. Market Opportunity Assessment: United States Proton Therapy (2012 - 2025)

7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Proton Therapy Market

8. United States Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 - 2025)

9. United States Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

10. United States Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

11. United States Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 - 2015)

12. United States Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

13. Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

14. Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

15. Proton Therapy Market - Major Deals

16. Key Companies Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/klz3zn/united_states

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire