United States Proton Therapy Market Report 2017

The "United States Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential, and Forecast 2018 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

United States Proton Therapy Market is Expected to Reach Nearly US$ 1 Billion, Potentially US$7 Billion by 2025



The report United States Proton Therapy Market: Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Potential and Forecast 2018 - 2025 examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The study describes an in-depth analysis of the United States actual and potential proton therapy market.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising cancer incidence, increasing number of proton therapy centers,decreasing cost of proton therapy treatment, technological advances and market adoption. However, high costs involved in the establishment of the center is likely to restrain growth in the forecast period.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the US proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, US proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.

Key Companies Covered in the Report are as follows:

Optivus

Hitachi

Ion Beam Applications (IBA)

Varian Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. What is Proton Therapy?



3. Proton Therapy Current Applications



4. Proton Therapy Comparative Analysis



5. Market Size & Analysis: United States Proton Therapy (2012 - 2025)



6. Market Opportunity Assessment: United States Proton Therapy (2012 - 2025)



7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Proton Therapy Market



8. United States Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 - 2025)



9. United States Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company



10. United States Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator



11. United States Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 - 2015)



12. United States Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario



13. Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis



14. Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country



15. Proton Therapy Market - Major Deals



16. Key Companies Analysis



